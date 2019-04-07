Diaz will start at first base and will hit seventh Sunday against the Athletics, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Entering the starting nine for the first time in a week, Diaz will get his first MLB innings at first base after previously seeing all of his action at the other three infield spots and left field. The Astros likely won't turn to Diaz at first base often, as the regular option at the position, Yuli Gurriel, is merely receiving the day off for rest.