Diaz went 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and four RBI in Friday's 9-2 win over the Rays.

The utility player was right at the heart of a big night by the Houston offense, collecting one RBI on a third-inning groundout and another on a single in the seventh before capping the team's scoring with a two-run double in the ninth. Diaz heads into May hitting .259 with one homer, seven runs and 11 RBI through 17 games.