Diaz entered as a pinch runner after Alex Bregman was pulled from Tuesday's game with a hamstring injury.

Diaz stayed in the game and played first base while Yuli Gurriel slid across the diamond to third base. Bregman is still being evaluated. If he's forced to sit out Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Diaz could find himself in the lineup against Yankee left-hander James Paxton.

