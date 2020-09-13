Diaz went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Dodgers.

Diaz was an igniter for the Astros' five-run, ninth-inning rally in the comeback win. He's been a lineup regular while Astros manager Dusty Baker navigated injuries to Alex Bregman (hamstring) and Jose Altuve (knee). With Richard Justice of MLB.com reporting that Altuve took swings Saturday and was scheduled to run the bases, the Astros are hopeful he'll be activated for Tuesday's series-opener against the Rangers. With Bregman already having returned and Altuve nearing one, Diaz's time as an everyday starter could be ending Sunday.