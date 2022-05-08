Diaz was removed in the top of the eighth inning of Sunday's 5-0 win over the Tigers with an apparent injury, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports. He went 2-for-3 with a grand slam before exiting.

According to Lerner, Diaz looked to have experienced some discomfort during his final at-bat in the bottom of the sixth, when he grounded out to second base. Diaz stayed in the contest to play the field for an inning before Jeremy Pena was summoned from the bench to replace him. The injury was a down note on an otherwise productive day for Diaz, whose second home of the season effectively decided the game.