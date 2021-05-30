site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Filling in at DH
RotoWire Staff
Diaz went 1-for-5 with a walk in Saturday's 11-8 extra-innings loss to the Padres.
Diaz made his second consecutive start as the designated hitter and third overall (one start in LF), as the Astros work around injuries to Yordan Alvarez (wrist) and Michael Brantley (hamstring).
