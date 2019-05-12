Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Filling in for Altuve
Diaz will start at second base and bat seventh Sunday against the Rangers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
For the first time all season, Diaz should have a clear path to a full-time role for a steady stretch of action after Jose Altuve (hamstring) was moved to the 10-day injured list Saturday. Yuli Gurriel will occasionally be a factor at the keystone when Diaz rests, but the latter should otherwise handle the bulk of the starts at the position for at least the next week and a half. Diaz has slashed a mediocre .219/.246/.422 over 69 plate appearances, but playing in a talent-packed Houston lineup has allowed him to rack up 15 RBI.
