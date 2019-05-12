Diaz will start at second base and bat seventh Sunday against the Rangers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

For the first time all season, Diaz should have a clear path to a full-time role for a steady stretch of action after Jose Altuve (hamstring) was moved to the 10-day injured list Saturday. Yuli Gurriel will occasionally be a factor at the keystone when Diaz rests, but the latter should otherwise handle the bulk of the starts at the position for at least the next week and a half. Diaz has slashed a mediocre .219/.246/.422 over 69 plate appearances, but playing in a talent-packed Houston lineup has allowed him to rack up 15 RBI.