Diaz started at first base in place of the slumping Yuli Gurriel and went 0-for-4 with an RBI in Tuesday's 11-0 win over the Twins.

Diaz's playing time has been inconsistent -- just six starts over the last 23 days -- which appears to have impacted his bat. He's hitting just .205 over 13 games. He has value for his versatility, which was on display Tuesday when he moved from first to second then to shortstop, but the bat needs to get going to make use of his flexibility.