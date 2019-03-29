Diaz started at shortstop in place of the injured Carlos Correa (neck) and went 0-for-4 in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Rays.

Correa's injury is not considered serious, but the Astros didn't want to push it. Diaz will remain the shortstop for as long as Correa is sidelined. Once Correa returns, Diaz will shift to a utility infield role.