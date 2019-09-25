Diaz started at third base and went 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Seattle.

Diaz was a late addition to the lineup after the Astros scratched shortstop Carlos Correa with what was described as lower-back tightness. Alex Bregman moved to short while Diaz took Bregman's usual spot at third base. Houston manager AJ Hinch downplayed the injury, but it's likely Diaz will be a regular in the starting lineup over the final week of the season.