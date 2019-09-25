Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Fills in for Correa
Diaz started at third base and went 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Seattle.
Diaz was a late addition to the lineup after the Astros scratched shortstop Carlos Correa with what was described as lower-back tightness. Alex Bregman moved to short while Diaz took Bregman's usual spot at third base. Houston manager AJ Hinch downplayed the injury, but it's likely Diaz will be a regular in the starting lineup over the final week of the season.
More News
-
Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Drives in three runs•
-
Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Fills in for Gurriel•
-
Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Reaches base four times in blowout•
-
Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Will fill in at first base•
-
Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Fills in for injured Gurrriel•
-
Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Starts at third base Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...
-
Week 27 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early second base rankings for 2020
Second base offers its share of high-end hitters, but its depth will largely depend on the...