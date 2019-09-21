Diaz started at first base for Yuli Gurriel (illness) and went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Friday's 6-4 win over the Angels.

Gurriel was a late scratch from the lineup due to a stomach illness, paving the way for Diaz to make his 20th start at first base. Diaz is slashing .259/.332/.430 over 64 games during what has been an injury-marred season.