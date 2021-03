Diaz started at third base and went 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's spring game against the Marlins.

Diaz has filled his usual role this spring, playing first base (three games), shortstop (two) and third base (two) over seven Grapefruit League contests. With Alex Bregman's hamstring injury lingering and his spring debut undetermined, Diaz could focus on third base in the short-term. The utility player is 3-for-10 with two doubles, one RBI and two runs scored this spring.