Diaz started in right field and went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Yankees.

Diaz replaced the slumping Kyle Tucker, but manager Dusty Baker affirmed this was a temporary assignment for Diaz, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. "This is temporary. This is today," the manager said. "Might not even be the whole game. Kyle was hitting the ball great and then the last few games he's been struggling." Sure enough, Tucker replaced Diaz later in the game.