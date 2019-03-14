Diaz started at third base and went 2-for-2 with a walk in Wednesday's game against the Mets.

Diaz has started at second base, third base and shortstop during spring action and played a few outfield innings. He's not a direct replacement for Marwin Gonzalez, but Diaz will move around those three infield positions. Diaz is hitting .172 (5-for-29) with two RBI, seven strikeouts and four walks.