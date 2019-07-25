Diaz was given the day off Wednesday after starting the first two games since being activated off the injured list.

Astros manager AJ Hinch planned this day off, per Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle. "Diaz is still coming back from his injury. I planned on playing him on back-to-back days and then hopefully staying away from him today. He's fine to play, but we've got to be smart with how much we put on him coming back," said the manager. Hinch said he made a mistake by pushing Diaz too hard the last time the infielder returned after missing games due to injury.