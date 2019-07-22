Diaz (hamstring) underwent a full workout with the Astros on Sunday and could return for Monday's series-opener against the Atheltics, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Diaz went 1-for-13 and was hit by a pitch across four rehab games at Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Round Rock. The Astros have not ruled out one more rehab game.

More News
Our Latest Stories