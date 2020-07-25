Diaz said Saturday that his groin strain is between Grade 1 and Grade 2, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Diaz's left Friday's game against the Mariners with the injury and landed on the injured list Saturday. It's not exactly clear when he's expected to return, but it sounds as though he could miss a few weeks, which would represent a significant portion of the shortened season. With Yordan Alvarez (undisclosed) still weeks away from game action, the Astros will have to figure out what to do at designated hitter against lefties, which could involve some combination of Kyle Tucker, Abraham Toro or Taylor Jones.