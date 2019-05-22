Diaz returned to the lineup Tuesday and went 2-for-4 in a 5-1 win over the White Sox.

Diaz, who had missed three games due to a hamstring injury suffered in Boston last week, did not miss a beat. He was in an 8-for-19 stretch when the injury occurred and immediately added to that good run with two more hits Tuesday. Meanwhile, the man whom he's replacing in the lineup, Jose Altuve (hamstring), is increasing his baseball activity and nearing a rehab assignment.