Diaz (head) will play with Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday and Sunday, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

Diaz was given the green light to take batting practice and participate in some fielding work Wednesday, and the Astros will send him to Round Rock over the weekend. He was placed on the injured list Sunday after experiencing lightheadedness and dizziness and will be eligible to be reinstated beginning Tuesday against Tampa Bay.

