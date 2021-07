Diaz (hand) hit off a tee Saturday for the first time since landing on the injured list June 8, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Houston manager Dusty Baker said Diaz is "still a ways away" from returning. He was initially given a six-to-eight week prognosis, and it would seem logical the Astros give him until after the All-Star break. Houston has been getting by with a mix of Robel Garcia, Taylor Jones and Abraham Toro while their top utility man is sidelined.