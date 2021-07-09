Manager Dusty Baker said that Diaz (hand) will hit on the field Friday, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Diaz hit off a tee last Saturday and is now set to take part in batting practice for the first time since fracturing his left hand June 6. It's not entirely clear when Diaz is targeting a return, but he'll likely need to go on a minor-league rehab assignment before being activated. His initially recovery timeline was 4-6 weeks, so assuming that holds, he should have a strong chance of being reinstated by the end of July.