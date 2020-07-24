Diaz will bat eighth and serve as the designated hitter in Friday's Opening Day game against the Mariners, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

There had been speculation that Diaz would be the team's primary designated hitter against lefties early in the year, and that's been proven true in this one with Marco Gonzales on the hill for Seattle. Yordan Alvarez was cleared to begin baseball activities Friday after missing the entirety of summer camp for undisclosed reasons, however, so Diaz's claim to even part of the DH role likely won't last too long.