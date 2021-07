Diaz (hand) went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI for the rookie-level Gulf Coast Astros on Thursday.

This starts the clock on Diaz's 30-day rehab assignment. The infielder/outfielder has been out since June 5 with a fractured left hand. While he's been sidelined, Robel Garcia and Abraham Toro have picked up the slack as utility players.