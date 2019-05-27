Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Lands on injured list
Diaz (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Diaz left Sunday's game against the Red Sox with left hamstring discomfort and will now sit for at least 10 days. Jack Mayfield will replace him on the roster and will temporarily be the starting second baseman, though Jose Altuve is just days away from returning from a hamstring injury of his own.
