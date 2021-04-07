Diaz went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Tuesday's victory over the Angels.
Diaz followed Kyle Tucker's lead, going back-to-back with a solo home run against Dylan Bundy in the second inning to even up the score. It was the first long ball of the season for the 30-year-old, who has been filling in for Michael Brantley (wrist) after he was hit by a pitch Saturday.
