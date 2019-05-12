Diaz went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Saturday's 11-4 win over the Rangers.

Getting the start at second base in place of Jose Altuve (hamstring) and batting ninth, Diaz launched his third homer of the year off Kyle Dowdy in the sixth inning. The utility player is slashing only .219/.246/.422 on the year, but he'll get a chance to improve those numbers with steady work at the keystone until Altuve is healthy.

