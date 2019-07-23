Diaz went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer and two runs scored in Monday's 11-1 win over the Athletics.

Suiting up for his first game since May 26, Diaz rocked Homer Bailey for a three-run shot in the third inning. knocking him out of the contest. The 28-year-old infielder owns a solid .854 OPS with 25 RBI over 113 plate appearances, but in a stacked Houston infield, he won't see enough playing time to warrant fantasy value in standard leagues barring an injury.