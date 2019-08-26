Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Likely to return from IL on Tuesday
Diaz (head) is trending toward a return from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Rays, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Diaz was placed on the IL a week ago after experiencing dizziness and lightheadedness following the Astros' Aug. 17 game in Oakland. He was cleared to resume baseball activities only a few days later and kicked off a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, when he went 0-for-4 while playing seven innings at first base. He started at shortstop for Round Rock on Sunday and is expected to play half the game at the position before moving over to third base. If Diaz comes out of the contest symptom-free, the Astros will sign off on his return from the IL when he's first eligible.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, top picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...