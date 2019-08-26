Diaz (head) is trending toward a return from the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener against the Rays, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Diaz was placed on the IL a week ago after experiencing dizziness and lightheadedness following the Astros' Aug. 17 game in Oakland. He was cleared to resume baseball activities only a few days later and kicked off a rehab assignment with Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday, when he went 0-for-4 while playing seven innings at first base. He started at shortstop for Round Rock on Sunday and is expected to play half the game at the position before moving over to third base. If Diaz comes out of the contest symptom-free, the Astros will sign off on his return from the IL when he's first eligible.