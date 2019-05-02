Diaz started in left field and went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Twins.

Manager AJ Hinch wanted to rest Michael Brantley and Josh Reddick, a pair of left-handed hitters, so the right-handed hitting Diaz was part of an all-righty lineup against Minnesota southpaw Martin Perez. It was the second straight day that Diaz has been in the starting lineup, his first back-to-back starts since the first two games of the season. The Astros' original plan was to have Diaz get ample time in the outfield, though the idea was scuttled during spring training, per Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle.