Diaz went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, four RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-8 win over the Athletics.

Diaz started at first base for a resting Yuri Gurriel, the first start in six games for the utility man, whose first-inning, three-run homer was his first hit as an Astro. Playing time has been scarce for Diaz, who's been caught in the shuffle of four bench players looking for at-bats in a stacked lineup.