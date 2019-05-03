Diaz started at third base and went 2-for-4 in Thursday's 8-2 loss to the Twins.

The start was Diaz's third straight, following a start at first base and his first-career start in left field. It's been difficult for manager AJ Hinch to get him regular at-bats, so this may be a concerted effort to get Diaz's bat going. The 28-year-old utility player has hit groundballs on 53.7 percent of his batted balls, 13 points higher than his rate as a regular with the Blue Jays last season and nearly 10 points higher than his career groundball rate. Unless there's an injury, Diaz will need to be content playing two-to-three times per week.