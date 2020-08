Diaz (groin) participated in a batting session and executed agility work Sunday at the Astros alternate training facility in Corpus Christi, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

There hasn't been much news about Diaz after he was placed on the 10-day injured list with a strained groin the second day of the season. He's one of a few roster regulars the Astros are missing. Yordan Alvarez (undisclosed) and George Springer (wrist) are also working back from injury.