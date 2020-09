Diaz started at third base Thursday before moving to second when Jose Altuve left with knee discomfort.

Diaz is the primary fill-in at third base for Alex Bregman (hamstring), who is nearing a return. Bregman's return would mean the end to everyday at-bats for Diaz, unless Altuve's injury leads to an extended absence. More will be known after Altuve undergoes an MRI on Friday.