Diaz (hand) is not in the starting lineup Sunday against Toronto, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Diaz left Saturday's game after being hit by a pitch in the fourth inning and was later diagnosed with a left hand contusion. With left-hander Steven Matz starting for the Blue Jays, it's fair to think Diaz would have found his way into the lineup if he was fully healthy, so it appears that the hand issue is bothering him to some extent. It's unclear if the utility man could be available off the bench in the series finale.