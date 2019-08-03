Diaz went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Friday's 10-2 win over the Mariners.

Friday represented the first multi-hit game for the infielder since his return from a hamstring injury on July 22. Diaz is up to seven homers, 27 RBI and 21 runs scored in 38 games this season. It's expected the 29-year-old will fill a utility role when the Astros lineup is at full strength.