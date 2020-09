Diaz isn't starting Sunday's game against the Dodgers after tweaking his quad Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Diaz had an effective performance Saturday as he went 2-for-4 with a double and a run, but he apparently didn't escape unscathed. Manager Dusty Baker said that he didn't think the injury would require a stint on the injured list. The Astros have a day off Monday, so he'll get at least one additional day to recover.