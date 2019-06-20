Manager A.J. Hinch said he doesn't think Diaz (hamstring) will "factor into the major-league team" before the All-Star break, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Diaz has been sidelined since May 26 with a left hamstring injury, and the Astros will be without him for at least another three weeks following a setback earlier in the month. With Diaz and Carlos Correa (ribs) both on the mend, Jack Mayfield and Alex Bregman should continue to see the majority of playing time at shortstop for Houston.