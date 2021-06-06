Astros manager Dusty Baker said Sunday that Diaz will be sidelined for approximately 6-to-8 weeks due to a fractured left hand, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Diaz left Saturday's game against Toronto in the fourth inning after being hit by a pitch on the hand. Original reports indicated that he only suffered a contusion, but follow-up tests revealed structural damage to his hand. According to Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, Diaz will meet a hand specialist later this week, when a determination could be made regarding whether surgery will be necessary. Either way, the utility man looks destined to be sidelined through the All-Star break while he recovers from the injury. Houston is expected to officially move Diaz to the 10-day injured list ahead of Tuesday's series opener in Boston.