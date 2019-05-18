Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Out with minor hamstring strain
Diaz will sit Saturday against the Red Sox due to a Grade 1 left hamstring strain, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The injury forced Diaz to leave Friday's contest early and will keep him out for at least one more game, but he doesn't expect to require a trip to the injured list. Yuli Gurriel will play second base Saturday, with Tyler White starting at first.
