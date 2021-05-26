Diaz (hamstring) will start in left field and bat second Wednesday against the Dodgers, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Diaz hadn't played in any of the Astros' last three games while dealing with a tight left hamstring, but he's apparently healthy enough to step into the lineup for Michael Brantley, who is nursing a leg injury. The Astros are off Thursday, and manager Dusty Baker has said that Brantley is unlikely to require a trip to the injured list, so Diaz doesn't look like he'll be in store for an extended run in a starting role.