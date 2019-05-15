Diaz went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, three RBI and a walk in an 11-4 victory against the Tigers on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old has been receiving consistent playing time because of an injury to Jose Altuve (hamstring), and he's taken advantage of it. Diaz has two hits in each of the last three games and three homers in the last four contests. During those four games, he also has 10 RBI. Overall, he's batting .263 with five homers, 21 RBI and 11 runs in just 76 at-bats.