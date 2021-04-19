Diaz started at second base and went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Mariners.

Diaz's second-inning double, Houston's lone hit, plated Carlos Correa to briefly knot the game at one run apiece. The offense could continue to slumber this week with a minor-league contingent filling in for three players unavailable due to health and safety protocols -- Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez. Diaz has alternated between third and second base and should continue to be an everyday presence at least through the rest of the road trip that ends Wednesday in Colorado.