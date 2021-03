Diaz (hamstring) will bat ninth as the designated hitter in Friday's spring game against the Marlins, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

The 30-year-old hasn't seen game action since March 17 due to hamstring tightness, but he'll return to the lineup for Friday's contest. Diaz shouldn't have an issue being ready for Opening Day if he's cleared to play the field within the next few days.