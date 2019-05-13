Diaz went 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 15-5 win over Texas.

Diaz has started five of the last six games and produced his best stretch of the season, going 5-for-18 (.278) with a home run, seven RBI and three runs scored. A lack of consistent plate appearances has limited Diaz to a .232 batting average, but with Jose Altuve (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list, Diaz will get consistent at-bats over the next week.