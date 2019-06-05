Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Resumes baseball activities
Diaz (hamstring) fielded grounders and took batting practice Tuesday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Diaz was placed on the injured list May 26 with the left hamstring issue and Tuesday was his first instance fielding groundballs or taking BP since landing on the shelf. The 28-year-old has been running over the past week but won't begin a rehab assignment until after the Astros return for their upcoming homestand, which begins Friday.
More News
-
Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Seen running Wednesday•
-
Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Lands on injured list•
-
Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Expected to land on injured list•
-
Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Diagnosed with hamstring discomfort•
-
Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Departs with injury•
-
Astros' Aledmys Diaz: Rips two doubles in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sell high on Austin Riley?
Austin Riley is the talk of the Fantasy Baseball world right now, but there are red flags,...
-
Waivers and Monday's Winners/Losers
Heath Cummings tells you who to add off the waiver wire and looks at Monday's winners and...
-
10 players we can't figure out
With the many statistical advancements made over the years, it's rarely a mystery why players...
-
Buying 'pop-up' pitchers?
Take a deep dive into the latest pitching promotions to see who might have the stuff to st...
-
Buy these six delayed breakouts
Not every 2019 breakout was evident the first week of the season. These six didn't find their...
-
Waivers: Signs of hope for Pivetta
The highs have always been high, but Nick Pivetta gave us reason to believe there might have...