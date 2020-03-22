Diaz batted .167 (4-for-24) with three extra-base hits, three RBI, three runs scored and was hit by pitch twice over 11 spring games.

Diaz returns to Houston as the team's utility infielder, after he was limited to 69 games due to injuries in 2019. If healthy, Diaz will be the primary backup at all four infield positions and can play left field if needed. He will also be the leading choice for a pinch hitter from the right side of the plate.