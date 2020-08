Diaz started at third base and went 0-for-3 in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Athletics.

Diaz was activated off the injured list prior to the doubleheader but did not appear in the afternoon game. With Alex Bregman (hamstring) facing at least another two weeks of downtime, Diaz should get plenty of at-bats as a fill-in at the hot corner. If Diaz's bat is slow to come around, then manager Dusty Baker could use Jack Mayfield, Abraham Toro or Yuli Gurriel.