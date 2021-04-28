Diaz is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

After recently starting nine times during a 10-game span, Diaz will be on the bench for the third day in a row Wednesday. The return of Jose Altuve from the COVID-19 injured list earlier this week appears to have closed Diaz's window for regular playing time. He'll now transition back into a utility role, which may only afford him a start or two per week when the Astros have their full complement of position players available.