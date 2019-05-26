Diaz went 2-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Red Sox.

Diaz scored the game-winning run after demolishing the second pitch he saw from Matt Barnes for a double to lead off the bottom of the ninth inning. He batted leadoff on a day when the Astros placed usual leadoff batter George Springer on the 10-day injured list with a Grade 2 hamstring injury that is expected to sideline him for longer than the minimum. Diaz has been swinging a hot bat while filling in at second base for Jose Altuve (hamstring), going 16-for-46 (.348) with six extra-base hits, 12 RBI and 10 runs over the last 14 contests. However, that gig could end soon as Altuve is set to begin a rehab assignment Sunday. If the Astros want to keep Diaz's bat in the lineup after Altuve returns, which could be a soon as Tuesday, they may move him to left field.