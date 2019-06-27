Diaz (hamstring) ran in the field for a fifth straight day Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Diaz is also taking fastball-only batting practice in the cages and hopes to take groundballs Thursday. There's not immediate timetable for a minor-league rehab assignment for Diaz, who strained his left hamstring May 27, but that he's ramping up activity is a positive sign. Manager AJ Hinch has already ruled him out of major-league action until after the All-Star break.